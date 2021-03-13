Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $188,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 591,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 39,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

JPM stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $157.63. The stock has a market cap of $476.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

