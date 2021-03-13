Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $31.85 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 193,540 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.94 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.