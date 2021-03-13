Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 54,770 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,770 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $67,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

