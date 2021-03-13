pulltherug.finance Price Hits $30.15 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for approximately $30.15 or 0.00049751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $284,495.58 and approximately $20,004.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.85 or 0.00456881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00061954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00051468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00084194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.07 or 0.00511715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012131 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

