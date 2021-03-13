Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €88.53 ($104.15).

PUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Puma stock opened at €88.10 ($103.65) on Friday. Puma has a 1 year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 1 year high of €93.44 ($109.93). The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion and a PE ratio of 166.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

