Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PMMAF shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

