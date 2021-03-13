Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the February 11th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pyxus International alerts:

PYYX traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.20. 557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. Pyxus International has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.