Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Q2 worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 946.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after acquiring an additional 702,969 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after acquiring an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after acquiring an additional 116,757 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,384.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 18,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $2,117,863.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,110 shares of company stock valued at $36,441,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QTWO stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

