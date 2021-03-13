QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.00% of QAD worth $65,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QADA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in QAD during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QAD by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 118,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QAD by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in QAD by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QADA. Sidoti initiated coverage on QAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 443.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

