QASH Trading Up 16.6% This Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. QASH has a market cap of $28.28 million and $400,842.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00050490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.00681554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.