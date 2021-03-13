Qitmeer (PMEER) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $495,049.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.00464577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00062765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00081018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.46 or 0.00533543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 162,987,250 coins. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io

Qitmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

