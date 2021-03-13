Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,001 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Qorvo worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $165.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.