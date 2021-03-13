Qtum (QTUM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $321.78 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00010234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $601.38 million and approximately $321.78 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,231,556 coins and its circulating supply is 98,197,753 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

