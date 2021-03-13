Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KWR opened at $247.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 686.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.58 and a 200 day moving average of $235.85. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

KWR has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

