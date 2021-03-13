QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,852 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of QUALCOMM worth $280,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.98 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

