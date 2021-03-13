Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.81 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $24.81 million and approximately $91,134.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,769.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,905.54 or 0.03135671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.29 or 0.00370727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $593.82 or 0.00977158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00386177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.78 or 0.00360023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00258306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022814 BTC.

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,494,039 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

