Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.21. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

