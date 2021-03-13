Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594,747 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 1.78% of Express worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Express by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Express by 76.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

EXPR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE EXPR traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 160,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,952,434. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

