QunQun (QUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.36 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One QunQun token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QunQun has traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $771,844.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00048422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.94 or 0.00646210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00066234 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.