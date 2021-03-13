Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
QIFTF stock remained flat at $$0.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Quorum Information Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.10.
About Quorum Information Technologies
