Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

QIFTF stock remained flat at $$0.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Quorum Information Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

