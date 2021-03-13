Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $17.31 on Top Exchanges

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.31 or 0.00028347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $84.87 million and approximately $598,998.00 worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 65.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.72 or 0.00443392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00061022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00067207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00511166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

