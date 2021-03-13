RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. RadNet posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.87. 241,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -113.66 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 107,154 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

