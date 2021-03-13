Ragnarok Market Cap Hits $9,950.25 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $9,950.25 and $76.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.46 or 0.00447911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00061137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00051183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00091363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00068093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.00519706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

