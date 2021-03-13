Ragnarok Tops 1-Day Volume of $74.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $9,728.33 and $74.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.34 or 0.00466280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00063056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00080091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00534172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

