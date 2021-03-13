Rakon (RKN) Reaches Market Cap of $23.62 Million

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $23.62 million and $48,972.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0973 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00031127 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00155732 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006717 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken . The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

