Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the February 11th total of 171,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 49,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,928. The company has a market capitalization of $201.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

