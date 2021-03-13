Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $17,295.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.46 or 0.00445706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00061555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00090407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.14 or 0.00515258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

