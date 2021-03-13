Raydium One Day Volume Tops $1.59 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $10.33 or 0.00017253 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 58.8% against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $116.51 million and $1.59 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.95 or 0.00462357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00062670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00079575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.08 or 0.00532692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.