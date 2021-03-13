Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $63,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $938,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,810,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,195,000 after purchasing an additional 301,699 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 176,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 784,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.