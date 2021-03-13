Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RC. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RC opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $825.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.13.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 7.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 10.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

