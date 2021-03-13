Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.50% of Realty Income worth $348,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Realty Income by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 39.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $72.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

