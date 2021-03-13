ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $120.09 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,105.82 or 0.99935975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00032808 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.47 or 0.00398152 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00294935 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.97 or 0.00766445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00082170 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005023 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

