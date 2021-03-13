RedFOX Labs Trading Up 35% This Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 35% higher against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $231.25 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00252225 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00094782 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00057034 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.