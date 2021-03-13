Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 614.13 ($8.02).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 629 ($8.22). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 558.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 506.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

In other Redrow news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

