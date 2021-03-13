Reef (REEF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $412.86 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $548.64 million and $412.86 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00048877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.42 or 0.00662909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00066262 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00025395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00037229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

