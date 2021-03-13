reflect.finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $611,759.00 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00002874 BTC on exchanges. reflect.finance has a market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $611,759.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 34.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.78 or 0.00453513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00061381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00050864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00068312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00080790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.58 or 0.00520377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012102 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,467,815 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

reflect.finance Token Trading

