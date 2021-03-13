Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,038,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,323.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after buying an additional 2,388,886 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after buying an additional 717,791 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,697,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,835,000 after buying an additional 570,400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.79. 3,838,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $131.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.