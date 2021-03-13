Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 179,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 569,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 865,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,847,000 after acquiring an additional 193,540 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 64,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,342,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,553,703. The firm has a market cap of $194.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

