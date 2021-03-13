Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 34,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $538,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.16. 13,249,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,025,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.75.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

