Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.23.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,140.63. 1,088,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.52, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,267.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,102.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

