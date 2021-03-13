Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.