Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,633 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,275,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.