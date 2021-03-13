Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,902. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

