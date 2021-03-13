Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $730,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,644,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,608,000 after acquiring an additional 328,148 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.87. 9,332,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,649,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.