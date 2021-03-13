Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.99 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of KO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. 17,598,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,735,406. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

