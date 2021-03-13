Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $12.11 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,105,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.2% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.0% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.22. 5,341,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.09. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $191.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

