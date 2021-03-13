Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Square by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Square by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,181 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Square by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 845,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106,548 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $242.11. 8,850,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,037,333. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.41 and a 200 day moving average of $201.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 384.31, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,173,030 shares of company stock valued at $265,111,640. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

