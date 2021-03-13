Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,620 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $764,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

WMT traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.12. 9,479,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,534,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.66. The company has a market cap of $379.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $41,984,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,766,479.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $47,941,332.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,266,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,473,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,279,069. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

