Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.54. 6,341,613 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

