Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $161.49. 8,608,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,459,572. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

